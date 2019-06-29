Francis A. "Frank" Mazza, 81, of Houston, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

He was born March 13, 1938, in Midland, a son of the late Samuel and Anne Leveto Mazza. Frank was a graduate of Chartiers High School and had served with the U.S. Navy. He had been employed as an electrician and had lived for many years in Texas and Florida prior to returning to Houston.

Surviving are three brothers, Louis "Rocky" Mazza and Sam (Dolly) Mazza, both of Houston, and Joe Mazza of Washington; three sisters, Velma Aquilino of Canonsburg, Rosina Jean (Bernie) Spaltore of Pittsburgh and Barbara Goyda of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is his sister, Marie Kendo.

At Mr. Mazza's request, there was a private family visitation and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, Darla Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.