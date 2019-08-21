Francis L. "Casey" Lilly, 77, of Finleyville, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.

He was born September 18, 1941, in New Eagle, a son of the late William C. and Mary Staron Lilly.

Mr. Lilly was retired as a nuclear tester with Westinghouse Corp. in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Wright's United Methodist Church in Venetia and "The Birds" bowling league.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Virginia Curdie Lilly; a son, Jeffrey Lilly of Los Angeles, Calif.; a daughter, Jennifer Wensink of Monroeville, Ohio; a brother, Robert Lilly (Anita) of Monongahela; three sisters, Hope Higgins (Charles) of Lisbon, Ohio, Sandra Hammers of Fredericktown and Nancy Hatalowich of Perryopolis; two grandsons, Jeremy and Timothy Wensink; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Leona Miller; and a son-in-law, Theodore Wensink.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, with the Rev. Richard Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a .