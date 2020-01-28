Francis Leonard Sonson, 94, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born November 5, 1925, a son of the late Sarah Longo Sonson and Thomas Anthony Sonson.

He was a lifelong resident of Washington, residing the last two and a half years at Paramont Senior Assisted Living at Peters Township. He attended Immaculate Conception High School until he enlisted in the service in January of 1944. Len served with the Military Police Detachment #1, 1446th Service Command Unit in the states. He was a US Army Veteran, and served during World War II until May of 1946 when he was honorably discharged.

Len was a machinist, working first at #2 Hazel-Atlas Glass Factory, and retiring from Jessop Steel.

Len married Lena Allegro in July of 1950, who preceded him in death in 1976. He married Virginia Pavkovich Sonson in June of 1982. Virginia preceded him in death in January of 2010.

Growing up, he played basketball and football for I.C., local baseball, and was a newspaper boy for the Observer Reporter. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sports events.

Len was an active member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post # 175, was an usher at Immaculate Conception Church, and was on the dartball team at the church. He loved to travel to Myrtle Beach. He was devoted to his family, and especially enjoyed the Sonson Family Reunions.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted family, daughters, Eileen Minella (Dave) and Janice Schroeder (Jeff); sons, Thomas Sonson (Janice) and Leonard Sonson (Deanna); grandchildren, Gary Gwynn, Anthony Schroeder (Natalie), Robert Schroeder (Mandy), Anita Carrier (Brian), Amy Fox (Andy), Nicole Sikora (Greg), Christian Sonson, Jason Sonson (Megan) and Brian Sonson; great- grandchildren, Noah, Brayden, Hunter, Hannah, Erika, Emily, Aiden, Elliana, Landon, Adalynn; and great-great-grandchildren, Lacey, Acen, and Makhenna. He is also survived by step children; Joyce Hannen (Bill), Joni Ingram (Tom); step-granddaughter, Jennifer Breen (Stevie) and great-grandchild, Knox. Len also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and both wives, are siblings, Vincent, Marie Licata, baby Francis and Leonora "Dolly"; and great-grandchild, Mia and step-great grandchild, Finn.

Friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, Washington with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the St. James Mausoleum, Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post # 175 and the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.