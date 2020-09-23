Francis Lestan Shape, 32, of Claysville, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Born March 28, 1988, he was the son of Joseph W. Shape of Claysville and Theresa M. Shape of Washington.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are brothers, Joseph J. Shape (Ashley Martin) and Terrence G. (Lindsey) Shape; nephews, Arlo, Colt and Eli; paternal grandmother, Sarah Shape and her husband Len Prusakowski; many aunts, uncles, cousins; countless friends; and his beloved dogs, Raisha and Chrissy.

Francis was a 2007 graduate of McGuffey High School and Western Area Career and Technology Center.

He loved riding Quads and four wheeling with friends. He was mechanical and could fix anything with a gas tank. He loved to hunt and especially loved to fish.

Francis was always one to bring a smile to everyone's face. He would be the first one to help when help was needed. He had a big heart, an adventurous spirit and truly lived every day to the fullest. I'm sure everyone has a "Francis Story" they can look back on and smile about. He will be forever missed and loved by all who were blessed enough to know him.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

