Francis Patrick "Pat" Meehan Jr., 95, of McDonald, South Fayette Township, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

He was born January 28, 1924 in McDonald; loving son of Francis Patrick Sr. and Bernadette Baiers Meehan.

Pat was a graduate of McDonald High School and was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army Air Force.

He worked for U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh as a safety manager where he retired after 20 years. Pat then worked at Nation Funeral Home as an assistant for 25 years.

Throughout Pat's life he devoted his time to his church and family.

He was a long time devoted member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Noblestown. He also was a member of the McDonald VFW and enjoyed cutting grass.

Cherished husband of Pauline Skoff for 71 years.

Loving father of Pat (Dorothy) Meehan III and Maureen Meehan; beloved brother of Mike Meehan and the late Mary Lou Howells; cherished grandfather of Patrick Meehan IV and great-grandfather of Sean, Shannon, Aidan and Torin Meehan.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, in Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, PA 15071. Entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.