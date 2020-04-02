F. Patrick "Pat" Meehan III, 70, of McDonald, South Fayette Township, died peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

He was born September 5, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late F. Patrick Meehan Jr. and Pauline Skoff Meehan.

Pat was a 1968 graduate of South Fayette High School. He then attended Allegheny Community College. After college he worked for Deluxe Corporation in Robinson Township, where he retired after 28 years. After his retirement, he worked with his father at Nation Funeral Home Inc. as an attendant.

Patrick was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in McDonald. He was a former member of the Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department for many years, where he served as assistant chief and chief.

Pat's life was devoted to his family. He was a very generous and giving person. Patrick always found time to care for his parents, aunt and friends in need. When he was younger, he coached his son throughout football and baseball. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren, cutting grass, watching sports and traveling to the ocean with his wife.

On September 11, 1971, he married the love of his life and best friend, Dorothy A. Levkulich, who survives.

Also surviving are a loving son, Francis Patrick (Kelly) Meehan IV of Pittsburgh; a sister, Maureen Meehan of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Aidan and Torin Meehan; a niece, Tracy (Steven) Davies of Cecil; a nephew, Brian (Lesley) Levkulich of Canonsburg; a great- niece, Briann Levkulich; and a great-nephew, Stevie Hunter Davies; several uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal regulations, and the CDC recommendations, all services at this time are private. A public memorial Mass, to celebrate Pat's life, will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Arrangements are entrusted to the Nation Funeral Home Inc.