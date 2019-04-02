Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Patrick O'Brien Jr..

Francis Patrick "Pat" O'Brien Jr., 90, of Washington, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

He was born March 31, 1929, in Washington, a son of the late Francis Patrick O'Brien Sr. and the late Gladys Heiney.

Mr. O'Brien was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School and later worked as a cable splicer for Verizon.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Washington, where he was a deacon and served on the church board, and was a member of the former 2+2 class.

He enjoyed woodworking and collecting old telephones and Duncan Glass.

He was a member of Washington Lodge #164, Free & Accepted Masons, as well as the Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh. He was also a member of the National Duncan Glass Society and Local Chapter 1 of the Telephone Pioneers.

Mr. O'Brien was also a board member with the Wabellco Federal Credit Union.

On September 3, 1949, in Washington, he married Shirley M. Alexander, who died February 2, 2014.

Surviving are a son, Dennis Charles (Mary) O'Brien Sr. of Washington; two daughters, Patricia Ann Gwilliam and Diane Louise O'Brien, both of Washington; seven grandchildren, Lori Stickle-Ruben, Amy R. Matteson, Christy Gray, Jennifer Marsh, Dennis O'Brien Jr., Katie DeGarmo and Ralph Gwilliam; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Francis Patrick O'Brien III; two brothers, Richard K. and Jack A. O'Brien; a sister, Lois A. Garbart; and a great-grandchild who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, with Pastor Robert Fetty officiating. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either First Christian Church, 615 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301, or National Duncan Glass Society, 525 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors.