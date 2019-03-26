Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis R. Santi.

Francis R. "Fran" Santi, 81, of Brownsville (California Borough), passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Washington Health System.

He was born January 24, 1938 in Richeyville, a son of the late Michael J. and Dorothy Ingram Santi.

Mr. Santi was a 1957 graduate of Centerville High School.

He was a 41 year employee of West Penn Window Co. in Washington, and later served as a Patrolman for South Strabane Police Department for over 20 years and was finally employed as a greeter at Walmart in Washington.

Fran enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and playing music. He was the sound man for Sound of Country. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On September 12, 1959 he married Carol Smith Santi, who survives. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons, Charles R. Santi, John D. Santi (Donna), Allan W. Santi (Teena) and David D. Santi (Sara); four grandchildren, Stephen A. Santi, Heather A. Ruth, Anthony D. Santi and Brandon A. Santi; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Santi of Richeyville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Patricia Bane.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville, PA 15417. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.