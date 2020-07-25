1/
Francis T. Zbozny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Francis T. Zbozny taught his last class Friday, July 3, 2020. A career English professor at Duquesne University, and avid climber, hiker, and backpacker, Zbozny approached everything in his life with intellect, rabid curiosity, and mad gusto. Zbozny was proud of his accomplishments as a teacher, writer, software developer, builder, architect, and U.S. Marine.

His love of coffee was only surpassed by a few things – the successes of friends and students, the farm he shared with his wife, his wife herself, his three children and his best-beloved granddaughter.

It's no surprise he left us a lesson in his death. Having survived the tragic, untimely deaths of both sons (Sam, Michael), Zbozny passed away at 82 in his sleep as if to show us, "It can be done this way – peacefully, after a long, good life."

He was graced by good family and many dear friendships; some of which lasted nearly 70 years. In addition to them, those of us who especially look forward to seeing him on the other side someday include: his cherished wife, Louise Zbozny; his brother, James Zbozny; his daughter, Jenny Zbozny; and best friend, biggest fan, and beloved granddaughter, Eve.

The family plans to have a small memorial at a future date to be determined.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Semper Fi Marine. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. R.I.P.
Brother Marine, McKeesport, Pa.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved