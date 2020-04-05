Francis V. "Horse" Churney, 88, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, in Paramount Assisted Living, McMurray.

He was born January 21, 1932, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Churney. Fran proudly served with the U.S. Army as a corporal in the Korean War and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 in Canonsburg.

He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a self-employed builder, as Churney Brothers, until the death of his brother in 1971. They built many buildings in the area including Cherry Hills Golf Course. He had been employed with various builders over the years and, prior to his retirement, had been employed at McGraw Edison Power Systems and Cooper Industries, for over 30 years in the electrical finishing department.

While also taking on building projects for family and friends, he was known as "Horse" due to his tireless work ethic.

Fran was a volunteer for the Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration for over 40 years and was famous for the "That's All Folks" sign on his vehicle at the end of the parade.

In his retirement, Fran took a great deal of pleasure helping friends and especially his children and grandchildren. He was the kindest gentlest, hard-working person that would give the shirt off his back without ever asking anything in return.

On June 1, 1957, he married Geraldine Marcischak, who survives after 62 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his four beloved children, Adrienne Podrasky, Terry (Kelly) Churney, Margaret Churney (Eric Cross) and Jan Churney; a sister Dorothy of Ashtabula, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alexis Coss, Zack (Lauren) Podrasky and Conrad, Colton, Cassidy and Kendall Churney; a great-grandson, Jett; and several nieces an nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are brothers and sisters, Joe, Marie, Betty, Martin, John, Albert and Katherine; and his son-in-law, James "Po" Podrasky.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family-only visitation (limited to 10 people) in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a Catholic blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 7. THE SERVICES WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY AT THAT TIME. Please visit our website www.salandrafunerals.com for viewing and to extend or view condolences. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.