Francis W. "Skunk Man," "Buck," "Fritz," "Francois" Watt, 78, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the VA Hospital Pittsburgh, H.J. Heinz Campus, following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 16, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Louis W. and Dorothy J. Tiernan Watt.

Mr. Watt was Roman Catholic by faith and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1959. Mr. Watt served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1966, with the rank of LCPL (E-4) during the Vietnam War. He received various citations and decorations for his service, most notably the Purple Heart Medal.

Mr. Watt was employed by Drakenfield in Washington for 27 years and also operated "Watt Trapping Supply" during the 1970s. He was also a fur dealer at one time. Mr. Watt was a life member of the Washington County Marine Corps League 1138, was a life member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, Charleroi 1030 I.O.O.F., Gladys Rebekah Lodge 103 I.O.O.F., Wheeling Encampment 1 I.O.O.F and Canton Friendly 11 I.O.O.F. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the Keystone State 16, the Keystone Chapter and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Mr. Watt was also a life member of many trapping and other outdoor organizations and sportsman clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery.

Surviving are three daughters, Tanya M. Scott of West Virginia, Kimberly S. (Brian) Piatt of Washington and Colleen R. Watt of Washington; three grandchildren, Ryan Scott, Amber Scott and Michael Piatt; two great-grandchildren, Charlee and Steven; and two nieces, Terri and Lori. Numerous cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Watt was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Jane Salvador, and his longtime companion of 36 years, Patricia I. Newman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday, March 13, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the U.S. Marine Corps. The Washington County Marine Corps League 1138 will render a service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to any veteran association of one's choice.

