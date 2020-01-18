Frank A. Kouche Jr. (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Gardens
McMurray, PA
Obituary
Frank A. "Skip" Kouche Jr., 71, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born August 12, 1948, in Vallejo, Calif., a son of Marie Tressa Valentino Kouche of Washington and the late Frank A. Kouche.

Mr. Kouche was a 1966 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

He had worked for Electro Heat/Applied Test Systems for more than 35 years, retiring in 2009.

Skip was a member of the Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 138 in Strabane.

He enjoyed baseball and had played in his youth, loved fishing, bowling, the Pirates and Steelers, working with his hands, and spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughters.

On December 7, 1969, he married Ellen Conway. They later divorced but remained friends. Ellen passed away October 15, 2012.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Gail Kouche (Ed Cupler) of Canonsburg and Ellen Warrington (Erik) of Pace, Fla.; two granddaughters, Jayden and Karley Warrington; and his close friends, who always checked on him, Greg Kern, Ron Backner, Patrick Flock and Andy Hammond.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 19, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020
