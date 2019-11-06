Frank A. Larimer Jr., 79, of Washington, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1939, in Valley Grove, W.Va., a son of the late Frank A. and Georgia S. Straub Larimer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Larimer was a graduate of Trinity High School and Waynesburg College and, early on, worked for Sperry Railroad. He went on to become a medical technologist at Washington Hospital.

He was an avid golfer and reader and enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Youghiogheny Lake. He also enjoyed boating and fishing.

On September 12, 1970, in Greensburg, he married Kathleen M. Keenan, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Frank A. Larimer III and Michael P. Larimer, both of Washington; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and a brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas (Alice) Whalen.

Deceased are two sisters, Helen Eatherly and Patricia Cooper; a sister-in-law, Margaret Whalen; and a nephew, John Keenan Whalen.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.