Frank A. Morris Jr., 73, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in his home, with his loving wife by his side, following a courageous 9 ½-year battle with cancer. He was born March 17, 1947, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Frank A. and Wilma W. Cook Morris Sr.

Mr. Morris was a 1965 graduate of Washington High School and also attended an electronic technical school. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he at one time served as an usher.

Mr. Morris was employed at Krogers for 10 years before becoming an assistant manager at Foodland and ShopNSave in Canonsburg for 32 years.

He was an avid bowler in many leagues in Washington and Canonsburg over the years. Mr. Morris enjoyed reading books and discussing them with his daughter-in-law, Jaimie. He loved spending time with his precious grandchildren and he was very proud of all of their accomplishments. Mr. Morris was also very proud of his sons and daughter-in-law. He was a very kind man with a gentle heart. Mr. Morris had a knowledge base of endless trivia and random facts. He loved to tell really bad Dad jokes to anyone that would listen. Mr. Morris also loved to talk and tell stories from his many experiences throughout his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Amedisys Hospice provided loving care to Mr. Morris during the last months of his life. His aide, Michelle and nurses, Amy, Donna and Daisy along with his many other nurses took fantastic care of Mr. Morris. For all of them, the family is eternally grateful.

On November 23, 1974, he married Kathleen "Kathy" Marra, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jason Morris of New Jersey and Timothy (Jaimie) Morris of Ohio; five sisters, Sandra Fuller of Washington, Joanna (Bob) Kinsley of West Virginia, Brenda (David) McGowan of Washington, Pamela (Jaime) Tickle of Ohio and Connie (Mick) Opfar of Monongahela; three grandchildren, Sophia Morris, and Isabelle and Luke Morris; father-in-law Samuel Marra of Washington; and brother-in-law Samuel (Jean Anne) Marra of Georgia. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Morris; and mother-in-law Mildred Marra.

Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the funeral home will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, in the Immaculate Conception Church, St. James Parish, 119 W. Chestnut Street, Washington. The public is welcome to attend. Interment in Washington Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.