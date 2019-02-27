Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Alfred Ehnert.

Frank Alfred "Frankie" Ehnert, 52, of Ellsworth, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

He was born May 29, 1966, in Pittsburgh, a son of Laura Whiteman Ehnert and the late Frank A. Ehnert.

Mr. Ehnert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was baptized as a child.

He battled a physical and mental disability from his birth.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a twin brother, Hans C. "Hank" (Tina) Ehnert; sister Gretchen Battafarano of Washington; and nephew Jetadiah.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, February 28, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

To help defray charges for the family, they suggest memorial contributions be directed to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home.

