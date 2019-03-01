Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Andrew Chickis III.

Frank Andrew "Fritz" Chickis III, 71, of Cecil, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

He was born August 4, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Frank Andrew Jr. and Bruna DeBasio Chickis.

He served as a Specialist 5 in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded three Bronze stars.

He was a member of St. Mary Parish, a former member and past president of Cecil No. 3 Volunteer Fire Company, Cecil American Legion, Sultan's Car Club, Pittsburgh C.A.R.S. and Canonsburg Elks. He was known with his wife as DJ Fritz and Judy. He volunteered at Washington Trolley Museum and gift shop. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a bus and trolley driver for Port Authority of Allegheny County for more than 20 years. He went on to drive cross country charters for GG&C in Washington. One of his proudest achievements was getting his GED in his 40's, and showed he had a college level education.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Judy Chickis of Cecil; son Jeff (Amy Dixon) Chickis of Cecil; daughter, Lisa (Mark) McElhaney of Clinton; three grandchildren, Jocelyn (Edward) Rappe of Canonsburg, Seth McElhaney of Clinton and Jeffrey Chickis of Cecil; sister Norma Jean (Jim) Stampfel of Upper St. Clair; two brothers, Bob (Grace) Chickis of Bridgeville and Gary (Marcia) Chickis of Upper St. Clair; a 96-year-old aunt, Elma Kozarsky of South Fayette; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Greg Chickis and Richard in infancy; and his beloved Yorkie, Buddy.

Friends will be received 5:30 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, March 1, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, with Jennefer Stampfel officiating. Interment will be private in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.