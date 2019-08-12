Frank Andrew Kramer, 94, of Canonsburg, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He was born November 16, 1924, in Cecil, a son of Louis and Anna Kramer.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Kramer worked at McGraw-Edison and as a self-employed plastering contractor.

He was Catholic. He proudly served his country during World War II, in the U.S. Army.

On September 2, 1955, he married his loving wife, Donna Sims Kramer, who survives. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, James (Lois) Sims of Washington; sister-in-law Virginia Frazier of Washington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Frank Kramer; his daughter-in-law, Kristy Kramer; his grandchild, Taylor Kramer; and his sister, Christina Belch.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, in the funeral home, followed by burial in Washington Cemetery.

