Frank Bovalina, 94, of Burgettstown, Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019, under the care of Valley Hospice in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.

He was born February 13, 1925, in Slovan, a son of the late Vito V. and Angela Luci Bovalina.

A 1943 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, he also attended Duff's Iron City Business College in Pittsburgh, before enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving from 1944 to 1946 during World War II in Central Europe and The Rhineland. He was honorably discharged a recipient of the EAME Campaign, Good Conduct and World War II Victory Medals.

Along with his brother Dominick, he owned Bovalina Packing Company Inc. in Slovan, before his retirement. He was also part owner of the Greater Pittsburgh Speedway in Clinton.

Mr. Bovalina was a member of the Burgettstown Presbyterian Church and enjoyed golfing and spending the winters in Naples, Fla.

His loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Wilson Bovalina, whom he married June 10, 1969, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Francine (Richard) Hauldren of Weirton, W.Va.; his daughter by marriage, Teri Jo (Thomas) Jones of McCandless Township; six grandchildren, Erica (Jim) Sauer, Spencer (Anna) Hauldren, Roxanne (Thomas) Kudej, Devyn (Abel) Brown, Bria Toneff and Chelsea Jones; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judith Bovalina of Imperial; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Dominick Bovalina, and three sisters, Teresa Christy and husband Frank, Rose Dugas and husband William and Yolanda Bovalina.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Lee and Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, with the Rev. Cinda Isler officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Souls Cemetery, Robinson Township.

Those wishing to remember Frank in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to Burgetttsown Presbyterian Church, 1325 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.