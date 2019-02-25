Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Buri Jr..

Frank Buri Jr., 65, of Claysville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.

Born September 12, 1953, he was a son of the late Johanna and Frank Buri.

He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Cynthia Buri; loving father of Jason (Emily) Buri and Travis (Shannon) Buri; cherished Pap of Adalyn and Arabella Buri; and dear brother of Donna (Fred) Carper and Russell (Ronna) Buri.

Frank enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. Frank will be dearly missed by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com.