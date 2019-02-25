Frank Buri Jr., 65, of Claysville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
Born September 12, 1953, he was a son of the late Johanna and Frank Buri.
He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Cynthia Buri; loving father of Jason (Emily) Buri and Travis (Shannon) Buri; cherished Pap of Adalyn and Arabella Buri; and dear brother of Donna (Fred) Carper and Russell (Ronna) Buri.
Frank enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. Frank will be dearly missed by all.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
