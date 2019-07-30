Frank C. Falvo, 93, of Mt. Lebanon, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a son of the late Chester and Mary Louise Falvo and was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area known as the Bluff.

He was the loving husband for 70 years to the late Catherine "Kay" Falvo; devoted father of Cathleen F. Zabowski (Ron) and Frank J. Falvo (Sheila); cherished grandfather of Stephanie Zabowski Lieb; adored great-grandfather of Zoe Adalynn Lieb; and brother of the late Joe, Ida, Leo, Thomasina and Yolanda.

Frank was a graduate of Shenley High School and Connelly Technical School and attended Penn State University, Extension Campus. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Upon being discharged, he designed homes for West Realty. Frank later worked as a design engineer for Bettis and Westinghouse Astronuclear Laboratory. He retired from Baxter Laboratories, where he was instrumental in designing the mechanical heart valve and dialysis machine.

Frank was a member of St. Winifred's Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. He was passionate about tennis. Frank organized and played tennis for over 40 years at the Mt. Lebanon Tennis Courts, playing until the age of 88. He dedicated his life to his wife and children, as well as his parents, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Add tributes at beinhauer.com.