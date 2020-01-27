Frank Craig, 82, of Washington, died Friday, January 24, 2020, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born January 15, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late Zetta Frances Lewis Craig.

Frank attended Washington High School and worked at the Tower Restaurant in his early years. He retired in 1985 from the Observer-Reporter newspaper; he also owned and operated Craig's Rustic Inn in Oakdale from 1987 to 2002, which was the family business.

He enjoyed Yankees and Pirates baseball and horse racing – local harness racing at The Meadows and the Little Brown Jug harness race in Ohio. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to New York City, and was a huge Frank Sinatra fan.

On August 9, 1962, he married Dolores "Jean" Sosnak McGrady Craig, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Doug (Moira) Craig of Dormont, Ronald (Nicole) McGrady of Washington and Marsha Dunn of Washington; four grandchildren, Justin McGrady, C.J. McDonald, Andy McDonald and Brittni McGrady; and eight great-grandchildren, including Emma and Amelia, twins born on Frank's birthday, two years ago.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com