Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Damien of Molokai Parish
Interment
View Map
Frank D. DeRosa, 63, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born March 2, 1956, in New Eagle, he was a son of the late Frank P. and Lauretta Leone DeRosa.
For the past 30 years, he had been president and manager of the Top Box Co. in Monongahela.
A 1974 graduate of Ringgold High School, Frank was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela. A life member of both the National Rifle Association and the Harley Owners Group, he always enjoyed hunting, fishing and family get-togethers.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Kathi Duff DeRosa; a sister, Gloria "Gigi" McClain of Greensburg; his mother-in-law, Minnie Duff of Finleyville; sisters-in-law Sally and husband Clark Seliga of Finleyville and Ruth Ann Parham, also of Finleyville; his good friend, Brian Seader of Elizabeth; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his loving companion, Tony the dog.
He was preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Francine and Dennis Bodner.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Everyone is asked to go directly to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery, Finleyville.
Following the 8 p.m. visitation Friday, friends are invited to the Monongahela Aquatorium for a tribute fireworks display in Frank's memory beginning at 8:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
