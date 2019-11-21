Frank D. DeRosa (1956 - 2019)
  • "My son is an employee of Top Box. Frank was a great boss..."
    - Ada Brosky
Service Information
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA
15063
(724)-258-6767
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish
722 West Main Street
Monongahela, PA
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
Mingo Cemetery
Finleyville, PA
Obituary
Frank D. DeRosa, 63, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born March 2, 1956, in New Eagle, he was a son of the late Frank P. and Lauretta Leone DeRosa.

For the past 30 years, he had been president and manager of the Top Box Co. in Monongahela.

A 1974 graduate of Ringgold High School, Frank was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela. A life member of both the National Rifle Association and the Harley Owners Group, he always enjoyed hunting, fishing and family get-togethers.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Kathi Duff DeRosa; a sister, Gloria "Gigi" McClain of Greensburg; his mother-in-law, Minnie Duff of Finleyville; sisters-in-law Sally and husband Clark Seliga of Finleyville and Ruth Ann Parham, also of Finleyville; his good friend, Brian Seader of Elizabeth; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his loving companion, Tony the dog.

He was preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Francine and Dennis Bodner.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Everyone is asked to go directly to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery, Finleyville.

Following the 8 p.m. visitation Friday, friends are invited to the Monongahela Aquatorium for a tribute fireworks display in Frank's memory beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
