Frank D. Ross, 92, of Ellsworth, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Donnell House Washington.

He was born July 3, 1928, in Ellsworth, one of six children of the late Emeido and Emilia Ross.

Mr. Ross was the owner/operator of Ross Trucking and Construction for over 25 years.

He was a lifetime member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus and a former member of the Sons of Italy, Cokeburg.

Frank enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and watching golf on TV.

On July 23, 1949, he married Betty T. Lonigro of Ellsworth, who survives. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Lanny E. Ross (Christina) of Vero Beach, Fla., John D. Ross (Tami) of Scenery Hill and Frank J. Ross (LaDonna) of Sinnemahoning; one sister, Norma Wonsettler of Ellsworth; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Carlo and Camille Ross; two sisters, Dolly Richitelli and Antionette Mann.

Funeral Services were private and under the direction of the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mass Intentions honoring Frank Ross may be sent to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.