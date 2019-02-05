Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank DeLuca.

Frank DeLuca, age 57, a lifelong resident of the Dilliner, Pa. area, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 1, 2019, at his home. Born in Morgantown on June 26, 1961, he was a son of the late John DeLuca, Sr. and Bonnie Vance DeLuca Sebulsky.

Frank was a 1979 graduate of Mapletown High School. During his life he worked on the river barges for Crane Brothers, in drywall construction, as an iron worker, in the fracking industry, and as a licensed water truck driver. He was also a self-employed purveyor and seller of antiques for many years, working until his health would no longer permit. He loved local history, collecting antiques, and metal detecting. He had a great love for animals, having taken in many strays over the years.

Surviving is his loving wife, Laura DelMonte DeLuca; a son, Dominic, that he was so proud of; one brother, Wally Sebulsky and his wife Jennifer; three nieces, Jennifer DeLuca, Skyler and Abigail Sebulsky; and two sisters-in-law, Anne Tavoletti and Claudia Brehse and their families.

His brother, John DeLuca, Jr., passed away on June 21, 2017.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date, as he wished to be cremated. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Memorials in Frank's name may be offered to the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

www.herod-rishel.com