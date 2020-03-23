Frank E. "Sonny" Andy, of Canonsburg, passed peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the home of his daughter.

He was born May 22, 1939, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Frank Andy and Anna Zeman Andy. Frank served in the U.S. Army and was a welding inspector at Fort Pitt Bridgeworks.

Some of his favorite activities were hunting, fishing, gambling, watching horse races and feeding wildlife.

Frank is survived by daughter Natalie Thomas (John); stepdaughter Lorraine Lindsay (Michael); stepsons Roger Reichenbach (Rebecca) and Chuck Reichenbach (Melissa); sister Dorthy Suleski (Harry); brother-in-law Joseph Bodvak; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are sister Rose Bodvak and sister Margaret Winseck (Theodore).

He will now join wife Linda Jo McCullers in rest, who preceded his death in 2017.

Services will be held at a later date.

Frank will be buried at the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to The Wildlife Society at www.wildlife.org or The Wildlife Society, 25 Century Blvd., Suite 505, Nashville,TN 37214