Frank Edward Jones, 68, of Lower Burrell, transitioned peacefully and comfortably Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home with family.

He was born October 19, 1951 in Ten Mile, a son of Will Jones and Maggie Claytor-Jones.

A graduate of Beth Center High School, Frank was a veteran in the Vietnam War as he served in the United States Navy.

He was employed as a coal miner and member of the United Mine Workers of America for 33 years.

Frank, had a magnetic personality, and laugh, and was someone special to everyone who knew him and loved him. He loved his family, sports, music, and entertaining his family and friends; he lived life to the fullest.

Surviving are his, wife, Kathleen King-Jones; daughter, Tameka King-Buchak (Matthew); son, Frank Jones Jr.; sister, Mary Jones; brother, John Jones; grandchildren, Maliq, Esau, Mylah and Makiah.

Preceding him in death are his father, Will Jones; mother, Maggie Jones; daughter, Lynna; sons, Allen and Joseph; brothers, William and Richard; sisters, Shirley, Edna-Denise and Louise; niece, Eugenia-Michele; and granddaughter, Meah.

Friends are welcome from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a homegoing service will follow at 12 noon with Reverend E. Layman Davis, officiating.

A procession will follow to Horn Cemetery, Marianna for a committal service and military honors by Steele-Lillie American Legion Post 744, Marianna.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.