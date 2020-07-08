Frank Ilvo Dreucci, 84, of Richeyville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 25, 1936, in Granville, a son of the late Paul M. and Elizabeth Sweitzer Dreucci.

Frank was a 1955 graduate of California High School.

On September 1, 1957 he married Theodora "Dora" Romanakis Romanos Dreucci, who survives, in the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Monessen.

Mr. Dreucci worked as an assistant manager for Thorofare Markets, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation and Greif Brothers Corporation.

Frank loved all sports and loved to play golf. He particularly loved watching all four of his grandsons play football at Beth Center High School.

He was a 60 year resident of Richeyville living in the same house he loved to constantly update. Most of all, he loved his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Dora, are two daughters, Darla Opel (Mike Assini her fianc) of Rostraver Township and Candace Gabletto (Frank) of Bradenton, Fla.; one son, Frank C. Dreucci (Darla E.) of Clarksville; one brother William Dreucci (Karen) of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Rob Opel (Sasha), Ryan Opel, Frank Christopher Dreucci, Evan Dreucci, Aubree Wilson and Ashton Booze; three great-grandchildren, Carson Opel, Madison Faith Opel and Quinn Booze.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother Paul R. Dreucci.

All funeral services will be private and under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Private interment will take place in Taylor Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.