Frank J. Beber, 44, of North Strabane, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was a beloved son of the late Frank and Sonja Beber; loving brother of the late Kenneth (surviving wife Michele) and Donald Beber; treasured nephew of Jack (Natalie) Carr, Dorothy (Guy) Kouche, Carol (Gene) Dorish, Rich Carr and the late Ron Carr. Also survived by many loving cousins.
Frank's love of flying was shown every day through his dedication and determination as a pilot. His career as a pilot has always been with major corporate America. He was currently employed with U.S. Steel. Frank will truly be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and Family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Entombment to follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org/.
