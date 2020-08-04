1/1
Frank J. Peresutti Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank J. Peresutti Jr., 74, of Washington, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born October 29, 1945, in Southview, a son of the late Frank J. and Sophia M. Tutin Peresutti Sr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and was a former member and an altar boy at the Guardian Angels Church in Southview.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for five years, one of those years based in the Philippines. After his honorable discharge, Frank worked at Joy Manufacturing (Joy Global) for 38 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Greene County Country Club, the Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge #265 of Southview, the Keystone Club and Arms Club of Washington.

Frank was a talented softball player, pitching for multiple local teams including Southview, Sol Mintz, Joy Manufacturing, Claysville Legion, Smiley's Tire in Aliquippa, and many other weekend tournament teams. He enjoyed golf, was a member of both the Keystone and Elks golf leagues, with friends, and was a single handicap golfer with a hole-in-one on Hole 15 at Chippewa Golf Course. Frank was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan who attended many games. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted father to his daughter, and father-figure to his nephew, who's father passed away at a young age.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren E. Peresutti of Oakland, Calif.; sisters Joyce J. Drugmand of Washington and Rosemarie (James) Harris of Georgia; nephews Larry Drugmand of Washington and Richard Schriskey of Washington; niece Kerry Ann (Brian) Stewart of Washington; and one great-niece, Alexia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry R. Drugmand Sr.

All funeral arrangements and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Premier Washington Health Center and especially the local staff at Gateway Hospice provided exceptional care to Frank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved