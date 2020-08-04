Frank J. Peresutti Jr., 74, of Washington, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born October 29, 1945, in Southview, a son of the late Frank J. and Sophia M. Tutin Peresutti Sr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and was a former member and an altar boy at the Guardian Angels Church in Southview.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for five years, one of those years based in the Philippines. After his honorable discharge, Frank worked at Joy Manufacturing (Joy Global) for 38 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Greene County Country Club, the Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge #265 of Southview, the Keystone Club and Arms Club of Washington.

Frank was a talented softball player, pitching for multiple local teams including Southview, Sol Mintz, Joy Manufacturing, Claysville Legion, Smiley's Tire in Aliquippa, and many other weekend tournament teams. He enjoyed golf, was a member of both the Keystone and Elks golf leagues, with friends, and was a single handicap golfer with a hole-in-one on Hole 15 at Chippewa Golf Course. Frank was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan who attended many games. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted father to his daughter, and father-figure to his nephew, who's father passed away at a young age.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren E. Peresutti of Oakland, Calif.; sisters Joyce J. Drugmand of Washington and Rosemarie (James) Harris of Georgia; nephews Larry Drugmand of Washington and Richard Schriskey of Washington; niece Kerry Ann (Brian) Stewart of Washington; and one great-niece, Alexia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry R. Drugmand Sr.

All funeral arrangements and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Premier Washington Health Center and especially the local staff at Gateway Hospice provided exceptional care to Frank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

