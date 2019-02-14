Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Joseph Mazur Jr..

Frank Joseph Mazur Jr., 87, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center.

He was born February 12, 1932, in Carnegie, a son of the late Frank J. and Ann Zarvis Mazur.

A 1950 graduate of Robinson Township High School, he was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church.

Mr. Mazur had worked as a supervisor for Owens Brockway Glass Company. He often appeared on public television in Zanesville, Ohio, to share his knowledge about the company.

Frank enjoyed playing golf every chance he could.

On June 14, 1952, he married Lillian A. Morne, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Frank Joseph (Patricia) Mazur III and Kenneth David (Joyce) Mazur; two brothers, Fred (Ann) Mazur and James (Karen) Mazur; sister Barbara Katz; four grandchildren, Marianne (Pete) McGill, Michael Mazur, David (Kaitlyn) Mazur and Amanda Mazur; and two great- grandchildren, Cheyenne McGill and Elijah Hollyfield.

Deceased are brother Richard Mazur and sister Dorothy Norton.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.