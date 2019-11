Frank Joseph "Roto" Rotunda Sr., 88, of Washington, died Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.