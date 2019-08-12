Frank Lauff, 84, of McDonald, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1935, in McDonald, a son of the late John and Rosetta Goffart Lauff.

Mr. Lauff was a 1953 graduate of Midway High School and worked as a steelworker at Shenango Steel for 23 years, until 1977.

He was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald, and was a volunteer driver for the McDonald Meals on Wheels program.

Mr. Lauff enjoyed going to the casino and watching the Pirates, NASCAR and football.

On October 2, 1954, he married Eileen J. Harris, who died December 23, 2015.

Surviving are three daughters, Deborah J. (Bo) Mehalich and Kimberly A. Lauff, both of McDonald, and Kathleen J. (David) Trace of Chicago, Ill.; a son, Dean P. (Jill) Lauff of Studio City, Calif.; two sisters, Mary Vega of Washington and Rosemarie Ludwin of Cecil; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (T.J.) Saye, Courtney Mehalich-Long, Danielle (Dan) Rusnic, Kari (Ryan) Cudicio, Matthew Clarkson, Leah (Craig) Norgren, Nicole (Mike) Amaya and Morgan Lauff; six great-grandchildren, Riley and Charlie Long, Sophia Saye, Tanner and Kenzie Rusnic and Neela Amaya; a special sister-in-law's family, Donna and Jim Kuhl and son Jamie; a special cousin, Patty and Wayne Zaccarino; and a special nephew, Butch and Nancy Abbott.

Deceased are a son, Robert F. (surviving wife Pam of Midway) Lauff; four brothers, John, Raymond, Phillip and Joseph Lauff; and two sisters, Emma Abbott and Margaret Ann Lauff.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to McDonald Meals On Wheels, 202 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, or to St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.