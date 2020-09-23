Frank Lee Mayhut, 78, of Robinson Township, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born May 24, 1942, a son of the late Frank and Nellie Mayhut.

He was an industrial arts and engineering teacher for Langley High School for 20 years until his retirement.

Frank is survived by his beloved partner, Diane Scuvotti; sister Loretta Mitro; brother Joseph (Antoinette) Mayhut; nieces Caitlin Mayhut, Velia Mitro and Tina Mitro; Diane's children Tony (Donna) Scuvotti, Jody (Quintin) Areford and Amy Scuvotti.

He enjoyed golf, gardening and traveling.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136.