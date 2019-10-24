Frank M. Hnat, 95, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Allegheny Hospital.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Peter and Catherine; his brother, Ed; and his wife of 65 years, Dorothy.

Frank was born and raised in Stowe Township and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a clerk, map-maker and trainer, stationed in Virgina. He attended Carnegie Institute upon his return to Pittsburgh and became well-known in Southwest PA's graphic arts industry. Over his professional art career spanning 50+ years he owned a successful commercial art advertising studio, started the first computerized type-setting business and managed several art materials and framing stores in the Pittsburgh area. Upon his "retirement" his love of drawing continued as a local wildbird artist with 30 years of calendars and prints in his signature pen and ink style.

He and his wife, later children or granchildren, frequented many arts and crafts shows in the eastern U.S. He resided in Hickory, for many years and had also been active in the Lions Club, especially on art-related projects.

Frank is survived by his children, Diane, Dr. Michael (Rachelle), Thomas (Tana), Kathleen (Ted), Donna, Susan (Thomas), Stephen (Tracy); 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie, on Saturday, October 26. Arrangements entrusted to the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com