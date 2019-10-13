Frank M. Pikula II, 29, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Moundsville, W.Va.

Born October 14, 1989, in Waynesburg, he is the son of Frank M. Pikula of Waynesburg and Rhonda J. (Doug) Williams Boord of Murrells Inlet, S.C.

Frank graduated from Hundred (W.Va.) High School in 2008. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011 through 2014 when he was stationed in Japan. While in the Marine Corps, he was studying to become a paralegal. Frank was employed with Northern Regional Correctional Facility, Moundsville, W.Va., as a correctional officer for two years. He enjoyed hiking on nature trails, history and politics, and would voice his opinion while being mindful to others about their rights and beliefs. Frank's son, Chaz, was his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by wife, Jazman (Quinn) Pikula of New Martinsville, W.Va.; one son, Chaz Landon Galloway, of Moundsville; four siblings, Rachel (William) Mitter of Waynesburg, Amber Pikula of Waynesburg, Angela (Donald) Jacobs of Graysville and Roger Stalnaker of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandmother Paula Pikula of Wind Ridge; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel J. Pikula, Marlene Williams and David C. Williams Jr.

Friends may be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held directly after the visitation with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Lawler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

