Frank "Fuzzy" Mancuso Sr., 92, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in his home, where he was cared for by his loving wife.

He was born September 11, 1926, in Washington, a son of John and Bella Locust Mancuso.

During his youth, he attended Belleview Grammar School.

He was a veteran of World War II, having served the U.S. Army in the post-war occupation forces. During his military service, he earned the World War II Victory Medal and was an M1 rifle expert and .30 caliber machine gunner. He was a member of the United Service Organizations and was their all-around cowboy rodeo champion and entertained others with trick and fancy roping. He also enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

Mr. Mancuso was a member of American Legion Post 175 in Washington for more than 50 years.

Cooper Industries in Canonsburg employed his as a welder for 37 years.

On September 20, 1952, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, he married Theresa Victorick, who survives.

Surviving are his four children, John (Carole) Mancuso of Washington, Christine (Blaine) Hainer of Washington, Frances (Peter) Ferraro of Florida and Frank Mancuso Jr. of Virginia, and a brother, Albert Mancuso, and a sister, Evelyn Pirazzo, both of Washington.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nathan Mancuso, Jaimee Hagerman, Caitlan Hainer, Ashley Ferraro, Ryan Ferraro, Tommy Frye, Jeff (Kelly) Frye and Bethany (Denny) Doverspike, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are his siblings, Leonard "Shorty" (Ann) Mancuso, Grace (Victor) Almo and Angie (Richard) Myers; a sister-in-law, Shirley Mancuso; and brother-in-law Mike Pirazzo.

Funeral services were private, with Paul Powers officiating and private burial in Washington Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 175 of Washington.

Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home. A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.