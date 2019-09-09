Frank Martorana, a resident of Canonsburg, formerly of Bridgeville, went to be with his Lord Friday, September 6, 2019.

He was born March 20, 1927, to the late Antonina Pendina and Gaetano Martorana.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Lombardo Martorana for 22 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, the late Juliette Kuhner Martorana.

He was the loving father of Linda Borella Halbritter, Karen (Ted) Rosati, Lynette (Neil) Stewart and Ashley (Brian) Farkas; cherished grandfather of Joe (Shelly) Borella, Anthony (Heather) Rosati, Jason (Rebecca) Borella, Lila Stewart, Daniel Farkas, Noelle Stewart and Santo Stewart; great-grandfather of Julianna Borella, Austin Borella, Anthony Rosati Jr., Lauren Borella, Kaiden Borella, Max Rosati and Giavonna Borella; and brother of the late John Martorana. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Frank served proudly with the U.S. Army during World War II.

He retired from Universal Cyclops after 48 years and went on to work at Fidel Cleaners for 21 years. Frank had also worked at Calabro Tires and as a caddy at St. Clair Country Club.

Frank was a member of the Bridgeville American Legion, Muse Italian Club and the Italian-American Culture & Heritage Society of Washington County. He served as vice president of the Canonsburg Italian American Association.

Frank was an outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and was an avid golfer. He was a role model, a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on and a helping hand to all who knew him. He was the most generous, kind and compassionate man, and he was devoted to his family and friends. He was a man of faith and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He taught his grandchildren how to swim, roller-skate, ice skate and hike. Frank traveled overseas to see family and believed that you should never let the grass grow under your feet. He loved to dance and enjoyed musicals. He loved music, especially Italian music and polkas. "And so we turn the page."

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, in Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville. Interment and full military honors will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmelite Nuns of Ada (Parnell) Michigan, 4300 Mt. Carmel Drive Northeast, Ada Parnell, MI 49301.

