Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank P. Zencuch Jr..

Frank P. Zencuch Jr. passed away April 9, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved spouse of 48 years, Kathi; sons, Jason (Teresa) and Adam (Cristina); grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Kaitlyn, Isabel, Christopher and Victoria; mother, Isabelle; and sister, Lois Payne.

Frank and Kathi have lived in southwest Florida for 48 years where he was an educator in the Collier County School System for 38 years, with 14 of those years as a school principal. Frank was a gifted athlete, starring in basketball, soccer and track in his hometown of Charleroi, and progressing on to the West Virginia University on a track scholarship, where he began his lifelong journey in education with both a bachelor's and master's degree in education. Frank taught elementary and high school physical education and health and coached high school football, cross country and track before transitioning to a successful administration career as an assistant principal at Barron Collier High School and Principal at East Naples and North Naples Middle Schools.

Most importantly, though, Frank loved his time with his family, enjoying movies and vacations, experiencing the tranquility of the mountains and reveling in the excitement of catching a fish.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in his name to either ( , 1-800-708-7644) or the Community Foundation of Collier County, 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108.

A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Saint Leo Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.