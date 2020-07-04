Frank S. Hlatky, 53, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born June 28, 1966, in Uniontown, to Frank Hlatky and the late Mary Ann Patricia Kovach Hlatky.

Left to cherish Frank's memory with his father are his wife, Charlene Newcomer Hlatky; and his children, Frank Jr. and Christie, both of Lewisville; a brother, Mark of New Salem; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067, where family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, followed by a service officiated by Jim Mustain.

Burial will be at Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, 400 Freeport Parkway, Coppell, TX 75019.

