Frank Sprando, 91, of Langeloth, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Donnell House, Washington, in the presence of his beloved family.

Frank was born January 5, 1928, in Slovan, a son of the late Salvatore and Angelina Testa Sprando.

Frank served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 as a seaman first class, on the USS Fulton (a sub tender). While serving in the Pacific, he participated in the first atomic bomb testing in the Bikini Islands.

On December 2, 1949, he married Freida Maropis Sprando, who survives. He was a life member of Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars. Frank was an avid reader of historical, Western, adventure and mystery novels. In his youth, his hobbies included bowling, golfing and playing his trumpet. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family, and he cherished gathering together for Sunday dinners.

Frank is survived by three children, Patty (Rich) Ginosky, Toni (Blaine) Harrington and Christopher Sprando. Seven grandchildren include Troy (Jaclyn) Elich, Rebekah (Bart) Ripley, Stan (Mandy) Elich, Richard Ginosky, Daniel, Vanessa and Arianna Sprando. Seven great-grandchildren are Sam and Abby Elich, Logan and Ava Elich and Hunter, Garrett, and Brock Ripley. He is also survived by his sister, Bernadine Sprando; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank is preceded in death by five of his siblings, Gene, Santo, Albert, Inez (Lescovitz) and Jenny (Wojnar); as well as his niece, Regina (Wojnar) Hoffman; nephews Joe Wojnar and Sam Sprando; and great-nephew and great-niece, Richard and Rebecca Sprando.

