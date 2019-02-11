Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank T. Lewis Jr..

Frank T. Lewis, Jr., 90, of Waynesburg, formerly of Aliquippa, died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

He was born Thursday, December 20, 1928, in Jackson Township, Greene County. He was the son of the late Frank T. Lewis Sr. and Maude I. Taylor Lewis.

Mr. Lewis was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Waynesburg. He enjoyed whittling and was known as the Mayor of Bluff. He loved making apple cider. For 30 years he worked as a Machine Operator for J & L Steel in Aliquippa, PA. For 11 years he was a resident of Respi-Center Inc. in Waynesburg, Pa. The family would like to thank the staff of Respi-Center for the care they gave to their father.

His Wife, Dora Jane Moore Lewis, whom he married December 31, 1947, died October 6, 2007.

Surviving are three daughters, Jeanie Lewis of Waynesburg, Debbie Styche and husband Jack of Moon Township and Joyce Butler and husband Jeff of Hookstown; a son, the Rev. Frank Lewis III and wife Linda of Greensburg; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Marie Amistadi of Bluff; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a grandson, Frank Styche; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a greeting of friends for Mr. Lewis at First Assembly of God Church, 4131 West Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, the time of the service, with the Rev. James Galbraith, the Rev. Michael Hampton and his son, the Rev. Frank T. Lewis III, officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Assembly of God Church youth and children programs at 4131 West Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.