Frank Theodore Bologa, age 82, of Cecil Township, on March 7, 2019, one day before his 83rd birthday.

Beloved husband of the late Joanne Gilg Bologa; loving companion for many years of Doris Beck; cherished father of Denise (Steven) Artley and the late Deanne (Tony, who survives) Weiss; and proud Pap Pap of Nicholas Weiss, Zachery Artley and Aaron Gilg Artley.

Frank graduated from Carrick High School in 1953 and worked for 35 years as a leak inspector for Columbia Gas. He was a member of the Moose and the Fishing Fools, aka Bucky B.S. He loved spending time with "The Other Woman", which was his fishing boat.

Family and friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the or the Women's Shelter, Washington. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.