Frank "Dennie" Thornburg, 71, of Belle Vernon, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian.

He was born March 2, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late George and Ruth Carroll Thornburg.

Dennie was a graduate of Washington High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

After his service in the Navy, he completed schooling to become an electrician and worked as a commercial air and heating salesman. After he retired, he worked at Tower Golf and Beau Street Regency part time.

Dennie enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Kevin Lowther, boating, listening to blues music and spending time with his three grandchildren.

He was an avid Steelers fan and he boxed in high school and the Navy.

Dennie was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175.

Above everything, he was a father, who dedicated his life to his children. They are eternally grateful for his love, acceptance and generosity.

Surviving are a son, Ian Thornburg of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Kayla (Brian Knisely) Thornburg of Washington and Dia (Josh King) Thornburg of McDonald; a brother, George Gary (Peggy) Thornburg of South Franklin; three grandchildren, Aria Thornburg, Addalynn Knisely and Lillian Knisely; sister-in-law Joyce Thornburg; nieces and nephews Leslie, Darcy, Todd, Kelly, Codi, Kory, Bailey and Wyatt; good friends Panama and Lisa Welch; many great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother and best friend, David Thornburg.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.