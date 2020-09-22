Frank Tracanna Jr., 91, of Washington, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born September 4, 1929, in Washington, a beloved son of the late Frank and Concetta Cancelmi Tracanna.

Frank was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War in the Finance Department of the General Headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, from 1951 to 1953. He was also a graduate of the College of Advanced Traffic, where he studied traffic management and transportation law. He was employed by Jessop Steel Company (Allegheny Ludlum) from September 1946 until he retired in 1994 after 47 years of service as the manager of traffic and transportation. In his retirement, he was the manager of the Washington Trust building and Washington Trust building garage from October 2000 until December 2013.

Frank's philosophy in life was, "If you could help anybody, you should do it. People – that's what makes it all happen. God's gift to us is life and our gift to him is helping others."

Frank was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and Finance Committee. He was also a local philanthropist who was extremely active in both community and charitable organizations in the Washington and Pittsburgh areas. He was past president of the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Jaycees, the Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, the Brownson House, the American Cancer Society of Washington County and the Washington County Community Foundation; past chairman of the Catholic Charities of Washington County; board member of the Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, the LeMoyne Community Center, the Brownson House and the American Cancer Society of Washington County; past vice chairman of the local American Red Cross; trustee of the Washington County Community Foundation; past campaign chair of the local Boy Scout district; general campaign chairman, allocations chairman, and past president of the board for the United Way of Washington County; and campaign chair for the local YWCA and YMCA. Throughout his many years of service, he received many awards and accolades, including the Clyde J. Tracanna Volunteer of the Year award from the United Way of Washington County, the Washington Jaycees Distinguished Service award and the Man of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Washington. He was also a past member of the Washington Parking Authority and the Washington Business District Authority; a member of the campaign committee at Washington Hospital, and a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175, the Traffic and Transportation Association of Pittsburgh and the Traffic Club of Pittsburgh.

His ultimate pride and joy in life, however, was his family, who he treasured above all else.

On November 26, 1953, he married the late Mary Lou Nardi. Surviving are his children, Karen Dailey of New Cumberland, Terry (Art) Brogley of Scenery Hill, Richard "Rick" (Anna) Tracanna of Cleveland, Ohio, Kim (Chris) Tracanna-Breault of Orange Park, Fla. and Sandra "Sandy" (John) Frazee of Washington.

He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Kevin Brogley, Melissa "Missy" (Robert) Brogley, Chad Brogley, Michelle "Shelley" (Alex) Zajac, Mark Frazee II and Kate Tracanna; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hailey and Luke Packard; his sister-in-law, Norma Tracanna; and many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Zena Rossi, Norma Wilson and Martha Barbarossa; his brothers, Claudio, John, Clyde and Fred Tracanna; a son-in-law, Fred Dailey; and his brothers-in-law, George Wilson, Joseph Barbarossa and John Rossi.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, in the Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. The public is welcome to attend. All guests in attendance are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing inside of the church. Entombment will be private in Washington Cemetery Garden Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Frank Tracanna Fund through the Washington County Community Foundation. Donations can be made at www.wccf.net. To make a cash gift, please make your check payable to "Washington County Community Foundation," acknowledge "The Friends of Frank Tracanna Fund" in the memo line and mail your check to Washington County Community Foundation, 1253 Route 519, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com