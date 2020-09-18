1/1
Frankie L. Yarbrough
1975 - 2020
Frankie L. Yarbrough, 45, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in his home, following a courageous battle against cancer.

He was born February 26, 1975 to Leona L. Yarbrough of Pittsburgh and the late Frank Poole Jr. Also involved with his upbringing was Claudia Adams and her late husband Ricky.

Mr. Yarbrough was a 1993 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

He was an entrepreneur with several business interests, including FYI Construction in Southpointe and Patts Inc. He also had worked at Olive Garden Restaurant in Washington.

Frankie was an avid Steeler fan and season ticket holder. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, working on his 1969 Impala and riding his motorcycle with friends.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his companion of 20 years, Brandy Cushenberry; two sons, Dezmick "Dez" Matthews and Frankie Yarbrough, both of Washington; two daughters, Kaelyn Fogarty and Milan Yarbrough, both of Canonsburg; two grandchildren, Dezmick Montel Matthews Jr. and Gabriella Watson; three sisters, Sonya Davis and Stacy Yarbrough, both of Pittsburgh and Michelle Poole of West Virginia; four brothers, Terrell Yarbrough of Pittsburgh, Gregory Terry of North Carolina and Darrin and David Patterson, both of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 20, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Masks must be worn, social distancing and limited occupancy will be enforced.

Due to present circumstances, services and interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
