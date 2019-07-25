Franklin E. Tennant, 81, of Spraggs, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born June 5, 1938, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late William Arthur Tennant and Priscilla Mae Miller Tennant.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1956 until 1962.

On May 27, 1967, he married Margaret Forbes Tennant, who survives.

Franklin worked as a tool and die maker for several manufacturers, and retired from Rubbermaid in Mogadore, Ohio.

For the past 42 years, he resided in Kuhntown.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Kimberly Jones (Bill) of New Matamoras, Ohio, and Renee Biagini (Tut) of Spraggs; one son, Thomas Tennant (Janie) of Bentleyville; six grandchildren, Billy Jones, Bobby Jones, Kayleen Cannon, Erin Tennant, Alex Biagini and Megan Tennant; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Pauline Clark (Jack) of Morgantown, Donald Tennant (Sharon) of Bath, N.Y., Susan Beall of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Clyde Tennant (Martha) of Rochester, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Sammy Young; brothers James, Junior and Ralph; and sisters Anna and Geraldine.

Amedisys Hospice provided compassionate care and support.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( ).