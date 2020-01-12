Franklin E. "Gene" Urbany, 86, beloved husband of Marilyn, of Sun City West, Ariz., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Franklin was born May 9, 1933, in Carmichaels, to Frank and Anna Golden Urbany. He was educated and graduated from Cumberland Township High School and received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

He received a commission in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program and then received his wings from the United States Air Force as a pilot at Webb Air Force Base (AFB).

He was married to Carol Ann Smith January 10, 1958, in Midland, Texas. To this union five children were born.

He was an instructor pilot at Randolph AFB Air Training Command and taught students from America and many foreign countries. During the Vietnam War he flew KC 135s refueling fighter and bomber planes. His final tour was in SAC in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and retired in 1976.

On March 17, 1999, in Sun City, Ariz., he married Marilyn Doebel, who survives him. He and Marilyn lived in Sun City until 2010 and then moved to Sun City West. He enjoyed golf, skiing and travel.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, a founding member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Elks Lodge, Valley of the Sun Ski Club, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by his former wife, Carol; children Jim, Ronald (Dawn), Louis (Shelly), Phillip (Jeanne) and Melinda Myers (Pete); grandchildren Bryce, Nicholas, Cooper, Morgan Nevilles (Cody), Carson, Reagan, Kenedy Urbany, Tyler Strickle, Peyton Myers; great-grandson Beckham; brother Larry (Theresa); nephew Mark Urbany (Gabriela); nieces Catherine Cook (Stuart), Helene Brand (Ludwig) and Lynn Lucatorto (Jeff).

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ambrose and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375.

Burial will be later in Greene County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950, or The Foundation for Blind Children, 1234 E. Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020, or to a .