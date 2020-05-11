Franklin N. "Frank" Maddox, 54, of Washington, formerly of King of Prussia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born March 2, 1966, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of the late James D. and Maryann Babilya Maddox.Mr. Maddox was Russian Orthodox and was employed as a waiter at The Meadows Casino.He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Surviving are a brother, James D. (Mary) Maddox Jr. of Washington, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 11, 2020.