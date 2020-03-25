Dr. Fred B. McEwen, 91, formerly of Washington, peacefully passed on March 18, 2020, at the Barnes Place, Latrobe.

He will be remembered there for the hours he spent after meals on challenging cross-word puzzles. Born in Wilkinsburg on January 31, 1929, he was a son of the late Frederick Bates McEwen and Jean Primrose Millar McEwen.

Stationed in France during the Korean War, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had attained the rank of Corporal.

Dr. McEwen graduated from Allegheny College, Meadville, and received his PhD. in English from the University of Pittsburgh, where he served as lecturer and assistant dean. For 35 years prior to his retirement, he was a professor of English at Waynesburg University, Waynesburg, including six years serving as Chair of the Department of English. Always conscientious and well-prepared, Dr. McEwen was known as a champion of grammar and usage correctness, as well as precise grading (e.g. B+++). In addition to his literary prowess, Dr. McEwen's passion included weight lifting and tennis. At Waynesburg University, he was honored with the Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Award and Professor Emeritus (1998). He and his wife Marcia were awarded the Golden Key Award for a lifetime of significant leadership and involvement with the University. He was a prolific reader and writer who published many articles analyzing the work of famous authors including Henry James and Marcel Proust. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed summers in Ontario, Canada on Wolf Island at the house his grandfather built. Dr. McEwen will be sadly missed for his kindness, his intellect and sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Dr. McEwen was preceded in death by his brothers, Malcolm McEwen and William McEwen and their wives. Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, John and Alberta "Pudge" Lizza of Greensburg. Nephews and nieces include Peter Lizza, Christin Lizza Williams, Barbara McEwen Ehnes, Peter McEwen, Richard McEwen, Rebecca McEwen Nedz and Ellen McEwen.

Private entombment was held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, McMurray. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. assisted the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Dr. McEwen may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, whose support and compassion gave him great comfort and peace. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.