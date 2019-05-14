Fred Hofrichter Sr., 83, of Avella, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 18, 1936, in Beadling, a son of the late Thomas A. and Rose Smith Hofrichter.

Fred was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1959 and was a member of Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella for more than 50 years.

Mr. Hofrichter was a member of Operating Engineers Local 66 of Pittsburgh for more than 60 years and had also worked as a crane operator for Anthony Crane Rental and Cost Crane Rental, retiring in 2004.

He had lived in Avella since 1962 and was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 3440 for more than 50 years. He was also a social member of Elks Lodge 776 of Washington.

Fred enjoyed singing in a barbershop quartet and chorus out of Washington for 40 years and listening to polka music. He loved to travel around the world, especially on family trips. Fred was such a hard worker and raised his family to believe that God was No. 1 and family was No. 2. He always said that giving of yourself was important and keeping things "special and fun" was the key to life.

On February 7, 1959, at Holy Angels Church in Hays, he married Beverlyann Migliorino, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 60 years, are twin daughters, Lora (Jeff) Pavkovich of Avella and Linda (Jeff) Roberts of Waynesburg; two sons, Fred (Deann) Hofrichter Jr. of Carmichaels and Edward (Debbie) Hofrichter of Vista, Calif.; 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Rob) Byrnes, Alexandria (Justin) Bush, Philip (Megan) Matijevich, Samantha (Jason) Ramsay, Nichole (John) Morecraft, Jordan (Jaclyn) Matijevich, Racheal (Brian) Clause, Fred Paul Hofrichter, Derick Matijevich and fiancée Alyssa Alouise, Desiray (Mike) Spavelko and Colton, Logan, Luke and Mason Hofrichter; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Isabel, Brynlee, Zackary, Ophelia, Olivia and Haylee; three sisters, Therese (Robert) Delphus, Jean (Ralph) Graeser and Joan (Cecil) Hurst; and a brother, Bill (Bernadette) Hofrichter.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four sisters, Margaret Shine, Sally Quinn, Delores McKinin and Thelma Brune; and two brothers, Jack and Thomas Hofrichter.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where a military walk-through will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 18, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, PA 15312, with the Rev. Zachary A. Galiyas officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Full military rites will be accorded graveside by Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella.

Condolences can be made to www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.